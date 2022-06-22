Bottoms Up! Full List Of Breweries Attending The Laramie Brewfest!
Laramie Brewfest is fast approaching, if you don't have it on your calendars, mark it now, July 9th. That's step one, step two is buying tickets and you can buy them here. Now that that is out of the way, we're only a couple of Saturdays away from the Laramie Brewfest. I tend to only go to three craft beer festivals a year(Wellington Brewfest, Wyoming Brewers Festival & Laramie Brewfest) and by far, my favorite is the Laramie Brewfest.
I'm really looking forward to the festival this year, as I'm writing this, there are 35 breweries and homebrewers lined up for the 2022 version of the Laramie Brewfest. Along with other vendors. That's a pretty good count for Laramie's favorite craft beer festival.
So, what breweries will be at the Laramie Brewfest?
Great question, I'd love to answer it. Here's a full list from Laramie Brewfest's website.
- Upslope Brewing Company
- Roadhouse Brewing Co.
- Altitude Chophouse & Brewery
- Snake River Brewing
- Coal Creek Tap
- Lagunitas Brewing Company
- Roosters Brewing Company
- Sierra Nevada
- Stone Brewing
- Left Hand Brewing Company
- Melvin Brewing
- Black Tooth Brewing
- Odell Brewing Company
- Prost Brewing
- Accomplice Beer Company
- The Library Sports Grille & Brewery
- WYOld West Brewing Brewing Company
- Bonds Brewing Company
- Golden Road Brewing
- 10 Barrel Brewing Company
- Kona Brewing Company
- Denver Beer Company
- Great Divide Brewing Company
- Gruner Brothers Brewing
- Wind River Brewing Company
- Bootstrap Brewing
- Boulevard Brewing Co.
- Grand Teton Brewing Co.
- Laramie Homebrew Club
- Blue Raven Brewery
- Freedom's Edge Brewing Company
- Cody Craft Brewing
- Delirium
- Toppling Goliath Brewing Co.
- Athletic Brewing Company