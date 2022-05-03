Country fans are ready to party in 2022, and country music's biggest stars can lead them again, finally. Find 10 great summer tours in this Summer Hot List Awards category and choose the one that you think deserves the title of Hot Summer Tour of 2022.

A few artists are summer tour mainstays, but were forced to stay home until the pandemic loosened its grip. Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan and Zac Brown Band are a tradition for their most fervent fans — a mass of bodies capable of filling football stadiums. Size isn't everything, however, so we've included equally exciting summer runs from Alan Jackson, Maren Morris and Dierks Bentley on this list, as well. If you need to see who is opening each tour, head to this list of 2022 country music tours for more all the info. But let's be honest, you know who you're voting for already, don't you?

Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban are three more who make up the 10 nominees in the Hot Summer Tour of 2022 category. The Taste of Country Summer Hot List Awards winner will be chosen from a group of five finalists, revealed on May 16. You can vote for up to one tour every day until the competition ends on May 27.

Remember, the best way to help your favorite artist is to share the Hot List Awards on social media. Winners in all six categories will be named after Memorial Day weekend.

*Note: This poll has now been trimmed to five finalists.