Brantley Gilbert, Toby Keith and Hardy have combined forces for "The Worst Country Song of All Time." The trio's brand-new single, released on Friday (June 18) is a rambunctious, boot-stomping good time, with a classically Hardy lyrical misdirection fans have come to love.

The song kicks off with its title — "This is the worst country song of all time" — and proceeds to detail the exact opposite of plenty of country cliches: for example, "I hate beer and honky-tonky women." The tongue-in-cheek fun continues throughout, complete with a sarcastic bridge tailor-made for Keith, who sings, "I’m too good for Solo cups / Your mama’s homemade fried chicken sucks.”

Gilbert, Hardy, Hunter Phelps and Will Weatherly co-wrote "The Worst Country Song of All Time," out of an idea Hardy threw out, Gilbert recalls in a press release. "He said, ‘Guys, I know this is crazy, but I had a title I put down in my phone: "The Worst Country Song of All Time."'

"We all laughed it off, because obviously it was a joke," Gilbert continues. "Then, we all were throwing out lines we thought were funny. The next thing you know, we’ve got this song written, and the rest is history in the making."

Gilbert asked Hardy to sing "The Worst Country Song of All Time" with him "if we get a wild hair and decide we're actually going to cut this" while they were listening to the demo version. The "Rednecker" singer and lauded songwriter was all in.

"As far as Toby goes it’s freakin’ Toby Keith!" Gilbert says. "He’s written some of the best and put out some of my favorite country songs of all time. So having him on it is kind of like that final seal of approval."

Brantley Gilbert, Hardy + Toby Keith's "The Worst Country Song of All Time" Lyrics:

This is the worst country song of all time ...

I hate beer and honky-tonk women / I don’t eat deer, and I can’t stand fishing / And I don’t know the words to "Family Tradition," "Folsom Prison" or "Walk the Line" / And I think sweet tea is overrated / And all dirt roads were made for paving / Yeah, this is worst country song of all time ...

And the chorus goes ...

Chorus:

I love cities and traffic jams / I don’t want a house on a piece of land / I deserve a bunch of money and a minivan / But I don’t wanna earn a dime / Old Yeller didn’t make me sad / I think we should change the American flag / Yeah, this is the worst country song of all time ...

Second verse goes / I think trucks are a waste of gas / If you disagree, we’ll cancel that / 'Cause my mama never whipped my ass / I guess she never tried / Man, I’d stick a fork in the Constitution / I support Kim Jong-Un and Putin / Yeah, this is the worst country song of all time ...

And the chorus goes ...

Repeat Chorus

And the bridge goes / I’m too good for Solo cups / Your mama’s homemade fried chicken sucks / Boots ain’t made to get scuffed up / How you like that saxophone? / Yeah, my neck ain’t red / And John Deeres are blue / And you’re as country as caviar if you think that’s true / And this song’s a joke, but if it ain’t for you / Then I know your favorite song / And it goes like ...

Repeat Chorus

