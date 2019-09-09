BREAKING: Bradley Belt Dismissed From Cowboy Basketball Team
Redshirt freshman guard Bradley Belt is no longer part of the Wyoming Cowboy men's basketball team.
In a release from the University of Wyoming, head coach Allen Edwards announced Belt's dismissal due to a violation of team rules.
Edwards said, “We thank Bradley for his contributions to the program during his time here, and we wish him well in the future.”
The University of Wyoming Athletics Department will have no further comment.
Belt never played a game in a Wyoming uniform. He sat out last season.