Cheyenne Man Gets Life for 2019 Shooting That Killed 2, Injured 2

A 26-year-old Cheyenne man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty Monday to a 2019 shooting that killed two and injured two others.

Just before his sentencing in Laramie County District Court, Andrew Weaver reportedly pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, three counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault as part of a plea agreement.

On Sept. 16, 2019, Weaver opened fire at 3436 E. 11th Street, killing 37-year-old Adrien Butler and 30-year-old Shaline Wymer and seriously injuring two 14-year-old boys.

He also shot at Armando Butler, who was able to avoid being struck by a bullet by falling to the floor.

Cheyenne police say Weaver told them that he'd gone to the house with the intention of trading a gun for drugs and a different gun, and that he'd bought methamphetamine from Adrien Butler in the past.

Weaver was arrested in a nearby field a couple of hours after the shooting, and reportedly had a stolen Smith & Wesson on him which he said he used to shoot the victims.

