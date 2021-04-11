BREAKING: UW football recruit fatally shot in Dallas

Bills, Rent, Vacation, A Special Surprise? How would Winning $10,000 change your life? Tap HERE for Details

LARAMIE -- Dallas police confirmed today that Tony Evans Jr., a senior at Lancaster High and an incoming Wyoming football recruit, was fatally shot early Sunday at an area hotel.

He was 17 years old.

“Our hearts are with the Evans family as they go through this incredibly difficult time,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said in a school press release. “We are so sad to hear of Tony’s passing. We have been in contact with Tony’s family and are here to support them in any way we can.”

According to a report by the Dallas Morning News, Evans and another person were shot around 1:30 a.m. Both victims were taken to the hospital, where Evans was pronounced dead. The other victim is in stable condition.

Evans, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound wide receiver, signed with the Cowboys during the second signing day on Feb. 3, joining high school teammate Da'Qualen "DQ" James. Bohl said he liked Evans' deep-threat ability.

"Tony's a wide receiver that has big-play potential," he said. "You can see him being able to go up and make contested catches, which we think is something that we need to continue to improve with our offensive arsenal.

"He does have good speed and he does have good size. You can see he's able to run down the field vertically and adjust to the ball well."

Bohl also mentioned that during the recruiting process that the name Tony Evans sounded familiar. That's because Bohl was on the coaching staff at Tulsa in 1985 when Evans was a running back for the Golden Hurricane.

"It's a small world," Bohl said back in February. "... It is great to have Tony Jr. join our program. He possesses great receiving skills. He is a tall receiver, who can stretch the field, and he comes from an excellent high school program."

As of now, the Dallas police haven't taken anyone into custody for the shootings or released information on why it may have occurred, per the Dallas Morning News.

Evans was listed as a three-star recruit by 247sports. He was recruited by Northern Colorado and Wyoming after snagging 21 passes for 465 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games as a junior. In 2020, Evans caught 13 balls for 268 yards and four touchdowns.

"I would like to offer my heartfelt condolences to the Evans Family," former Lancaster head coach Chris Gilbert tweeted Sunday. "May in time, comfort and peace be present in spirit once again."

Evans is the second Wyoming recruit in three seasons who has died. In April of 2019, incoming freshman Naphtali Moimoi, 18, was killed in a boogie boarding accident in his native California.

Aretha Evans, Tony Evans' mother, told Kelli Smith of dallasnews.com that she wants people to remember her son as a "devout Christian who loved to sing and was enthusiastic about life."

* We will update this story as more news becomes available