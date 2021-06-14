Another act has been added to the already crazy stellar lineup for 2021's Cheyenne Frontier Days. Brett Young will join the lineup as he will be the opening act before Maren Morris on Wednesday, July 28th of the celebration.

Brett Young also recently announced several other tour dates as well that you can view on his website. Young has been busy of late. He just dropped a new album on June 4th, 'Weekends Look a Little Different These Days', and just released a new children's book? Yes, he has written a children's book that came out this past week, titled 'Love You, Little Lady', which he was inspired to write, by his wife and daughter. He and his wife, Taylor, are also expecting another daughter in July.

Young has risen to the ranks of country stardom with his two previous albums, 'Ticket to L.A.', which debuted at the top of the Billboard Country Albums chart before being Gold-certified and his self-titled debut album, which went Platinum and was in the Top 20 on the Country Albums chart for 37 weeks.

As mentioned, Young will open for Maren Morris, who has skyrocketed to a new level of superstardom over the past couple years. The concert event for Wednesday, July 28th will start at 8 p.m. You can get your tickets by clicking the link here.

Of course, the concert lineup only continues to tack on the star-studded list of names with the CFD schedule now consisting of:

Garth Brooks w/Ned Ledoux (July 23rd)

Thomas Rhett w/Rhett Akins (July 24th)

Cody Johnson w/Aaron Watson (July 25th)

Maren Morris w/Brett Young (July 28th)

Eric Church w/Ashley McBryde (July 29th)

Kane Brown w/Reckless Road & Tigirlily (July 30th)

Blake Shelton w/John King (July 31st)

The excitement continues to build as we're now less than a month and a half away from the start of Cheyenne Frontier Days. We hope to see you out there!