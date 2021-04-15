Brothers Osborne are ready to hit the road again. The sibling duo's We're Not for Everyone Tour is scheduled to begin in late July.

John and TJ Osborne will open their Summer/Fall 2021 tour on July 29 in Philadelphia, Pa. Nearly four dozen stops, at outdoor amphitheaters and indoor theaters, are scheduled into late November; they'll play in New York City, California, Tennessee and elsewhere before wrapping in Moon Township, Pa., on Nov. 20.

A full list of Brothers Osborne's currently announced We're Not for Everyone Tour stops is below. Travis Denning and Tenille Townes will open the shows, though a few concerts have a to-be-announced opening act instead.

Tickets for Brothers Osborne's 2021 tour will go on sale on April 23, with a fan club pre-sale set to begin on April 20. Visit BrothersOsborne.com for more details.

Brothers Osborne's We're Not for Everyone Tour is named after their current single, "I'm Not for Everyone," which comes from their third studio album, 2020's Skeletons. The pair will perform the song during Sunday night's (April 18) 2021 ACM Awards.

Brothers Osborne, We're Not for Everyone Tour Dates:

Jul. 29 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Skyline Stage at the Mann

Jul. 30 -- Boston, Mass. @ Leader Bank Pavilion

Jul. 31 -- Westbrook, Maine @ Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

Aug. 1 -- Providence, R.I. @ Bold Point Park

Aug. 4 -- Toledo, Ohio @ Toledo Zoom Amphitheater

Aug. 5 -- Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Saint Louis Music Park

Aug. 14 -- Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Stir Concert Cove – Harrah’s Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel***

Aug. 15 -- Dubuque, Iowa @ Q Casino Back Waters Stage***

Aug. 19 -- Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

Aug. 20 -- Bridgeport, Conn. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Aug. 21 -- Farmingville, N.Y. @ Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater

Aug. 26 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Sep. 2 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Sep. 3 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sep. 4 -- Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sep. 9 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

Sep. 10 -- Memphis, Tenn. @ The Orpheum Theatre

Sep. 16 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater

Sep. 17 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Sep. 18 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion

Sep. 22 -- Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sep. 23 -- Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall – Lawn

Sep. 24 -- Austin, Texas @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater**

Sep. 25 -- Helotes, Texas @ Floore’s Country Store**

Sep. 30 -- Asheville, N.C. @ Rabbit Rabbit

Oct. 1 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Fox Theatre

Oct. 2 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place

Oct. 8 -- Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom

Oct. 10 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Oct. 12 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre

Oct. 13 -- Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Santa Barbara Bowl

Oct. 15 -- San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Oct. 16 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Memorial Auditorium

Oct. 17 -- San Francisco, Calif. @ The Masonic

Oct. 20 -- Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Oct. 22 -- Seattle, Wash. @ WaMu Theater

Oct. 28 -- New York City @ Beacon Theatre

Oct. 29 -- Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom*

Oct. 30 -- Albany, N.Y. @ Palace Theatre*

Nov. 11 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Nov. 13 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Nov. 18 -- Richmond, Va. @ Altria Theater

Nov. 19 -- Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

Nov. 20 -- Moon Township, Pa. @ UPMC Events Center

* Tenille Townes only

**Travis Denning only

*** opener TBA

See All Tours Scheduled for 2021: