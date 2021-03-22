Busted Bracket? Here’s How to Enjoy the Rest of March Madness

They don't call it madness for nothing...

I'm a little afraid to ask this, but how's that bracket? Completely busted or are you hanging in there? We're moving onto the Sweet 16 this week after the chaos of the rounds of 64 and 32 this past weekend.

And needless to say, it's been a wild ride.

I don't think everyone expected so many upsets right off the bat. We saw teams that historically don't get a lot of tournament time winning games. North Texas, Abilene Christian, Oral Roberts, and Loyola Chicago all turned heads, giving each region a major shakeup. Some people saw the upsets coming while others were blind-sided, especially after Illinois was bested by Loyola Chicago.

Regardless of how much red is covering your bracket at the moment, you can still enjoy the big dance. You shouldn't be turned off by the rest of the tournament, just because of some faulty picks. There's still more fun to be had.

Here are the ABCs of enjoying the rest of the tourney...

Enjoying the Tournament After a Busted Bracket