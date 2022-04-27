The Laramie Municipal Band Concert Series is Back in 2022

It's getting to be that time of year for warm nights and live music outdoors! That includes the Laramie Municipal Band Concert Series, which is back this year!

According to a recent press release from the City of Laramie, the family-friendly concert series makes its return this summer as it will feature quite the variety of musical repertoires. The concert series will kick off on the evening of Wednesday, June 29th at 7:30 p.m. this summer and will be presented by the Laramie Municipal Band.

The concerts are free for everyone and will take place at the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell, which resides in Washington Park at the corner of 18th and Sheridan. The Laramie Municipal Band will also be performing at the bandshell on July 13th, 20th, 27th. One big event will be the 'Annual Freedom Has a Birthday' celebration. That will take place July 4th, and go from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Community members from Laramie and Albany counties, as well as University of Wyoming musicians and high school performers will be makeup the nucleus of the Laramie Municipal Band. UW Director of Bands Robert Belser will take the reigns of directing the band once again this year.

For more info on the band, you can contact Todd Feezer, Assistant City Manager at 307-721-5304 or by email at tfeezer@cityoflaramie.org.

For plenty of family-friendly live performances this summer, bring out the lawn chairs and relax to the sounds of 'concerts featuring Sousa marches, classic band-in-the-park tunes, and multiple entertaining and fun pieces', according to the City of Laramie's press release. A free concert in the park with plenty of live music for the whole family. You can't ask for a better deal than that!

