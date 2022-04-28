Thunderstorms Today In SE Wyoming, Hail Possible In Panhandle

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says thunderstorm activity is likely across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle today.

There is a threat of hail, mostly in the Panhandle.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''This morning's update from Storm Prediction Center has introduced a Slight Risk for portions of the Nebraska panhandle. The majority of this area will see scattered thunderstorms develop around 6pm with these storms moving northeast at 30 mph, but some of the severe storms may move east. Hail will be the primary threat with these storms and a couple of the storms may produce up to ping pong ball size hail.''