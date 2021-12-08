Carly Pearce made her The Voice debut on Tuesday (Dec. 7) night with an unforgettable guest performance. Taking the stage at the top of the semifinals episode, she channeled her new hit “29” from her EP of the same name and third studio album, 29: Written In Stone.

After being welcomed by host Carson Daly, the camera panned to Pearce, 31, who was settled on a brown leather couch and dressed in a floor-length dusty blue gown. Living room-styled stage props surrounded the 2021 CMA Awards Female Vocalist of the Year, and she was accompanied by a band of acoustic musicians. Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande, and John Legend watched in amazement as Pearce poured her emotion out in the song, earning a well-deserved tear from Clarkson.

“The year that I got married and divorced / Held on for dear life but I still fell off the horse / From a Miss to Mrs. / Then the other way around / The year I was goin' live it up / Now I'm never going to live it down" Pearce sang, putting meaning into every lyric of the song.

Pearce, whose performance took place ahead of Shelton and Legend's separate performances, recently completed her The 29 Tour. In 2022, she will join Kenny Chesney on his Here and Now Tour.

The Top 5 artists were also revealed during the live broadcast, with Team Blake’s Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham advancing into next week. Clarkson’s performers, Hailey Mia and Girl Named Tom, also made the Top 5. Team Legend’s Jershika Maple and Joshua Vacanti, Team Grande’s Jim and Sasha Allen and Team Blake’s Lana Scott, meanwhile, had to perform in the bottom four for the only Instant Save of the night. Maple ended up moving forward, while the other three went home.

The winner of Season 21’s The Voice will be named on Tuesday, (Dec. 7) on NBC.