Northern Lights May Be Visible in Wyoming, Nebraska Tonight

Folks in Wyoming and Nebraska may be able to catch a glimpse of the northern lights, or aurora borealis, tonight.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says those who live in their northern Wyoming and northern Nebraska Panhandle forecast zones may be able to see the lights on the horizon.

"The further north you live, the more potential you may have to see it during the early morning hours of Saturday as clouds begin to clear out," the NWS said.

Marvel At Wyoming's View Of The Aurora Borealis