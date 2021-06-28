Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher took their boys on a ranch vacation and shared pics of the family all cowboy’d up. Oldest son Isaiah even got to ride his own horse!

The family vacation happened earlier this month at Wind River Ranch in northern Colorado, which also provides Christian teachings and organizes group conversations and music for vacationers. On Instagram, the country couple are flannelled up while their boys don child-sized cowboy hats as they practice archery (with safety arrows).

"We rested, made memories and spent time with other families praising God and all that He has made," Underwood says in her caption, thanking the staff for a wonderful week of studying, music and encouragement.

On his own Instagram page, Fisher shared a few addition photos of himself with Underwood, and of some ziplining fun. He was also effusive with his remarks, adding that he can't wait to return.

While the couple didn't say exactly when they spent time vacationing in Colorado, Underwood did have a show there on Saturday (June 26). She headlined the third day of Country Jam in Grand Junction, Colo. — her first show back since the pandemic lifted to the point where live music is permissible again.

"I smiled so much last night, I felt like my cheeks were going to pop," she writes on Twitter.

Musically, Underwood is in between studio albums, with no announced plans to release new music soon. Her last country album was Cry Pretty in 2018, although she released a pair of themed albums in late 2020 and early 2021. Both My Gift, a Christmas record, and My Savior, a gospel project, were lauded by fans and critics.