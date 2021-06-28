CRMC Chief Medical Officer Addresses COVID Shot Worries

The Chief Medical Officer at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is urging Laramie County residents who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so as soon as possible.

Dr. Jeffrey Chapman says that as of Thursday, 27 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus at CRMC, which he says "concerns me." Chapman, in the video which you can watch below, says there is "a lot of information out there...concerns about long-term effects. Well today, we see no long-term effects from the vaccination.'' Chapman.

''But data which has just come out suggests that 30 percent of people who get COVID have long-term effects," he added.

Laramie County in recent weeks has been seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases at a time when such cases statewide have been leveling off or declining.

At least four Cheyenne-area organizations--the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, Cheyenne Family YMCA, and now the Cheyenne Aquatic Center and Johnson Pool, have announced closures in recent weeks due to COVID-19. The YMCA reopened after a week, but at last report, the Cheyenne Animal Shelter remained closed.

The aquatic center and Johnson Pool closings were announced on Sunday night. Those closures were expected to remain in effect for two weeks, according to a City of Cheyenne news release.

You can see all of Dr. Chapman's comments in the video below:

