Slow Warming Trend Expected In SE Wyoming This Week

Southeast Wyoming can expect a cool start to the workweek, with a slow warming trend leading up to the holiday weekend, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''Here's the week ahead forecast for southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle. Looking increasingly warm as the high pressure system that has been baking the west coast slowly moves east into the Rockies. Our cool temperatures we have been enjoying, will shift east as this happens and we'll see a return of drier air to most areas. We'll see small chances for afternoon and early evening showers and storms mainly along the I-80 Corridor each day. Need to be watching fire weather concerns towards the end of the week as our recent rainfall will be a distant memory by Thursday and Friday.''

