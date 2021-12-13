Carrie Underwood performed the final shows of the first leg of her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency over the weekend, and two very special guests were sitting in the audience to watch.

The singer's sons, 6-year-old Isaiah and 2-year-old Jacob, attended the show along with their dad, Underwood's husband Mike Fisher.

"Boys are ready!" writes Fisher on Instagram, along with a snapshot of the two kids in their seats before the show.

The family sat in a center balcony row with a clear shot of the stage, where the curtains were still drawn in the photo with the words "Carrie Underwood: Reflection" spelled out against a dark backdrop.

After the show, on her Instagram Stories, Underwood shared a snap of one of her sons dancing along to her set, writing, "So glad they got to see me at 'work'."

Underwood kicked off her Vegas residency on Dec. 1 with a dazzling, sold-out opening night that boasted state-of-the-art video screens, elaborate pyrotechnics, a show-closing water wall and of course, the star's incomparable voice.

The following day, she doubled down on the residency, adding more shows for the spring of 2022. As it stands, Underwood's Reflection residency will return March 23, 25, 26 and 30; April 1 and 2; and May 11, 13, 14, 18, 20 and 21.

The residency is the very first show to take place at the just-opened Resorts World Theatre, which is the largest and tallest of its kind in Vegas, and therefore offers a special visual experience to concertgoers. Due to its height, the furthest seat is only 150 feet from the stage.

“It’s such a special honor to be the first artist to perform on this incredible stage in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas," Underwood stated when she announced her residency. "I’m so proud of this show and so happy to finally get to share it with the amazing audiences here in Las Vegas.”