Channel Your Inner Ninja Turtle! New Pizza Option In Cheyenne

I've said it once and I'll say it again, man, I love being a turtle.

We have great news if you're a crime fighting turtle in Cheyenne or just a person that enjoys a nice slice of pie(pizza pie). Billy Jack's Pizza & Pub will begin slinging pizzas at their delivery hub at the American Legion, 920 South Greeley Highway in Cheyenne.

If you're saying to yourself, I thought they were opening at the airport, you're right. Plans are still underway for the pizza pub to open its doors and according to a post on their Facebook page, they'll be set to open in a few weeks. Which, hats off to the group bringing Billy Jack's to Cheyenne, from the photos that they have shared on social media, this is looking like a great pub to grab pizza and drinks.

If you're looking for that perfect slice of pizza, while this pizza-loving author has yet to try it, it looks amazing. And, today is your day to try some pizza with their Delivery Hub. They've already thought of everything with setting this up, they have delivery through a few options including Door Dash. You can also go and pick up your order yourself.

If you're interested in checking out their menu, you can see it here on their website. I'm not sure if this is everything they'll have at the pizza pub or even for delivery, BUT, it'll give you a good idea of what is to come.

If you're not familiar with Billy Jack's Pizza & Pub, they're based out of Kearney Nebraska. So, this will be an additional location for the already running pizza pub.

Let's dig in.

