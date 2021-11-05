Cheyenne Among Top Cities in the U.S. for Longest Workweek

Wyoming has a reputation for being pretty hard-nosed when it comes to getting the job done, or any task for that matter. It's that rugged Western attitude that pushes us to get the task at hand done. Therefore, it's not necessarily that shocking that Cheyenne showed up among the top cities in the U.S. for having the longest workweek.

Just this past August, Wyoming showed up in a study as being the 6th hardest working state overall in the U.S. So again, more backing evidence to give clarity as to why Cheyenne is among the top cities for having the longest workweek. Our friends at 24/7 Wall St. recently ranked the top cities in the nation for just that. And wouldn't you know it, Cheyenne showed up at 31st overall on the list.

The study credited Cheyenne's showing on the particular list to its percentage of full-time employment workers and short commute times, which are some of the shortest in the entire country. Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about Cheyenne's showing on the list:

The average length of the workweek in Cheyenne, Wyoming, is 39 hours and 48 minutes — exactly one hour longer than the national average. Like other metro areas with longer than average workweeks, employment opportunities in Cheyenne appear to be disproportionately full time. An estimated 81.2% of metro area workers are employed in full-time positions, compared to 78.1% of workers nationwide...While workers tend to log more time in Cheyenne, they are also more likely to benefit from shorter commute times. The typical travel time to work in the metro area is just 17.5 minutes, about 10 minutes below the national average. Over the course of a workweek, the shorter commute time adds up to more than an hour and a half.

That's a pretty impressive showing, Cheyenne. We're shining in the right areas when it comes to that specific list.

As for others in our region, Greeley, CO showed up at number 22 on the list, while Casper, WY actually showed up 5th overall. It turns out they work an average of 41 hours and 12 minutes per week. This was attributed to their mining, logging, and construction industries within the city.

Overall, in Cheyenne, we'll take our ranking. We showed on the list for all the right reasons, and we know what we have in our place in the Cowboy State.

