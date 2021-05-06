This is a great week to adopt a new four legged friend from the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. This week, you can adopt a dog, or cat at a discounted fee, thanks to the Empty the Shelter event with Bissell. This is an awesome promotion that Bissell does every year to help pets find new homes. Just check them out!

Let's take a look at those big ole woofers.

Pinky

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Someone come adopt Pinky! This dog is awesome and is just patiently waiting for their forever home. Pinky is a 5 year old female mix breed.

Kobe

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Kobe is an 11 month old Terrier/Pit mix. He looks like he'll be the best boy, too!

Kelly

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Kelly is a 2 year old foxhound mix. Just look at those ears, though! Big floppy ears that will flop in the air as she brings the ball back to you. Because, you have the ball, don't you have the ball?

Check out these fine felines

Kali

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Kali is a two year old female cat. She's so cool, she wont give you the satisfaction of looking into the camera. You have to catch her in the wild.

Orbit

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Orbit is a two year old female, just gorgeous long hair and those black and white spots! She's ready to be a lap cat.

Trixie

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Trixie is a 7 year old female and is so ready to go home and sit in the warm sunlight.

You can find out more information about these pets of the week by contacting the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.