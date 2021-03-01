Laramie Pets of the Week
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society (LAWS) has plenty of dogs and cats who are looking for loving homes within the community! Here are the pets of the week!
Tyson is a big, goofy, loving 1-year-old Saint Bernard/Pit mix. He is a special guy looking for a special adoptive or foster to adopt home. He has been in a boarding facility for 2 months and is ready to be bailed out and into a home. He is looking for a patient family willing to work with me on my reactivity issues and a walker capable of handing me on the leash. He is food motivated and eager to please which makes training him a breeze with the right instruction. Though he is a big guy, he is convinced that he is a lap dog and just wants to cuddle at night. LAWS is going to be very particular to find Tyson the best possible placement. More info can be found here.
LAWS special needs foster, Seele (German for soul), is approximately 1 ½ years old and we are still searching for her forever home. She has gone from no movement in her hind legs to enough mobility to get around in her own way. She receives bi-monthly acupuncture and laser treatments (to help nerves heal and begin working) as well as physical therapy and massage. Seele is a highly intelligent, independent, and gorgeous girl. She has a loud purr, loves to explore, likes to snuggle with humans and plush blankets, and prefers a strict routine (we are certain she knows how to tell time). Seele loves to sit on her pet stairs and watch the squirrels and birds through the door. She also enjoys camping and is quite the nosy neighbor; she runs from window to window in the camper to see what everyone is doing. Seele will require a home with a lot of love, patience, and enough resources to provide for her ongoing needs. While she is tolerant of other cats and kittens, she does better with gentle dogs and would do well in a home with few or no other pets. Seele has minimal control of her bladder and bowels and therefore will require diapers for the rest of her life. (More detail about her daily routine will be given to serious inquires). She still may never walk or have the same mobility as other cats, but her nerves are healing and regenerating and every little step of progress is wonderful. More information can be found here.
