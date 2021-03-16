Cheyenne Breaks 1-Day Snowfall Record, Sees 10 Inches in 4 Hours

Sunday's snowfall in Cheyenne was one for the record books as Winter Storm Xylia dumped 22.7 inches of wet snow on the capital city, breaking the previous one-day snowfall record of 19.8 inches set on Nov. 20, 1979.

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, nearly half of the snow -- 10 inches -- fell over a four-hour period early Sunday morning.

The agency says 30.8 inches of snow fell in Cheyenne starting late Saturday morning through late Sunday night, just 1.1 inches short of the two-day snowfall record set back in 1949.

According to Current Results, the biggest one-day snowfall for Wyoming is the 34.0 inches that fell at Bechler River Ranger Station on Jan. 28, 1933.