Cheyenne Breaks 1-Day Snowfall Record, Sees 10 Inches in 4 Hours

Carrie Young

Sunday's snowfall in Cheyenne was one for the record books as Winter Storm Xylia dumped 22.7 inches of wet snow on the capital city, breaking the previous one-day snowfall record of 19.8 inches set on Nov. 20, 1979.

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, nearly half of the snow -- 10 inches -- fell over a four-hour period early Sunday morning.

The agency says 30.8 inches of snow fell in Cheyenne starting late Saturday morning through late Sunday night, just 1.1 inches short of the two-day snowfall record set back in 1949.

30.8 inches of snow fell in Cheyenne starting late Saturday morning through late Sunday night. Upon further review, the 2-day snow observation of 30.8" fell 1.1" short of the 2 day record of 31.9" set in 1949. However, we did break the 1 day record for snowfall at Cheyenne with 22.7" on Sunday. This included 10” of snowfall in a 4 hour period early Sunday morning. These daily records are based on calendar days (12am-11:59pm) and not a maximum snowfall in a 24 hour period.

According to Current Results, the biggest one-day snowfall for Wyoming is the 34.0 inches that fell at Bechler River Ranger Station on Jan. 28, 1933.

Pictures From Wyoming Snowpocalypse 2021

After two days and 30-odd inches of sow, southeast Wyoming was left buried. An in the grand tradition of every generation since the invention of the camera, we took pictures of the snow.

The Blizzard of March 2021 covered up our driveways, fences, and in some cases porches. It trapped up in our homes and canceled our plans.

Here's a quick look around the Cheyenne area from Sunday (March 14) and Monday (March 15).
