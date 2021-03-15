Cheyenne Sees 30.8 Inches of Snow, 1-2 More Inches Expected Today

Winter Storm Xylia has already dropped a record-breaking 30.8 inches of snow on the capital city and a couple more inches could fall today, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

The agency issued the following statement early Monday morning:

The main part of the storm has passed, but we're not quite off the hook as we have chances for scattered light to moderate snow showers continuing across SE Wyoming and W Nebraska today into Tuesday morning. 1 to 2 inches of accumulation expected with 3 inches possible at isolated higher elevations. Travel across Wyoming and Nebraska will still be dangerous as the roads are slick, snow-covered, and icy. Blowing snow is also possible, especially around Arlington and the I-80 Summit.