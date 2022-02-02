Cheyenne Firefighters Extinguish Blaze On Snyder Avenue

No injuries were reported from a house fire Tuesday afternoon on Snyder Ave., in Cheyenne.

That's according to a release from Cheyenne Fire Rescue. According to the post, firefighters were called to the 3200 Block of Snyder at 12:47 pm.

They got there at 12:53 and had the fire under control by 12:59, according to the release.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from both the front and back of the house. Further investigation found that a box of craft supplies in the basement was on fire. They quickly put the fire out, and the blaze was contained to one room, with some limited fire and water damage and some smoke damage throughout the house.

The people in the home were alerted by a working smoke detector and were able to get themselves and their animals out of the building without injury.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.