Wyoming Homebrewers Get Ready For Brew Battle

I love the name Brew Battle. It makes me feel like these homebrewers are going to walk into the Thunderdome with smoke rolling and a light display, probably some 80s hairband music playing and slamming down a mug of their own beer for judges to try. Full-on adrenaline and angst.

While this is a Brew Battle, it's a little tamer than that. BUT, we do get to find out who is the best homebrewer around.

The Wyoming Brewers Festival announced the annual competition will be held at the Depot Museum on March 12th at 7 am.

If you're a homebrewer, you can enter you beer for 8 bucks an entry and you'll need to deliver or mail your brew to Accomplice Beer Company by March 5th. Obviously, it'll need to be contained and not in a mug, as I mentioned earlier. They're going to cap it off at 100 entries, so make sure you get your brews in ASAP.

Get our free mobile app

The cool benefit to winning, outside of bragging rights, is the winners will get medals, have a chance to brew their recipe with a Cheyenne brewery, and will have a chance to serve their winning brews at the Wyoming Brewers Festival in June.

If you fancy yourself a homebrewer that could go all the way, or just want to see what you can do. You can register here.

Don't forget the 26th annual Wyoming Brewers Festival is coming up on June 17th and 18th at the Depot Plaza. If you haven't gotten your tickets yet, what are you waiting for? You can purchase them now, here. What a great gift for your Valentine.

This Wyoming Airbnb Is Over $1,300 A Night!