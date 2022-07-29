Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Results For Thursday, July 28

Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Results For Thursday, July 28

Here are the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo results for Thursday, July 28:

Bareback Riding: 1, Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb., 87 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo’s Many Enemies, $2,447. 2, Cole Franks, Clarendon, Texas, 86.5, $1,835. 3, Seth Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo., 84, $1,223. 4, Waylon Bourgeois, Churchpoint, La., 83, $611. 

Breakaway:  1, Megan Small, Busby, Mont., 3.8 seconds, $2,951. 2, (tie) Tiffany Schieck, Floresville, Texas, and Megan Burbidge, Tremonton, Utah, 4.9, $1,844. 4, Kamie Landolfi, Coleman, Okla., $737. 

Tie Down Roping: 1, Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla., 12.0 seconds, $2,000. 2, Ryan Thibodeaux, Stephenville, Texas, 12.2 seconds, $1,500. 3, (tie) Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla., and Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash., 13.8, $750. 

Rookie Saddle Bronc: (Round 1) 1, Isaac Richard, Eunice, La., 83. 2, (tie) Rowdy Dunklin, Cheyenne, Wyo., and Cable Wareham, Whiting, Kan., 79. 4, Denton Ward, Santa Fe, N.M., 77. (Round 2): 1, Reed Neely, Sanger, Calif., 82. 2, Ira Dickinson, Rock Springs, Wyo., 81. 3, Carson Bingham, Rigby, Idaho, 77. 4, Lavern Borntreger, Elsmere, Neb., 76. (Total on two): 1, Wareham, 154. 2, Q McWhorter,  150. 3, Bingham, 149. 4, Dunklin, 147

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Wyatt Casper, Miami, Texas, 86.5 points on Hurst & TNT Pro Rodeo’s Party Pooper, $2,341. 2, Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 84.5, $1,756. 3, Jake Clark, Crane, Ore., 81, $1,170. 4, Dean Wadsworth, Buffalo Gap, Texas, 80.5, $585. 

Team Roping: 1, Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont., and Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev., 7.9 seconds, $2,000 each. 2, Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz., and Payden Bray, Stephenville, Texas, 8.4, $1,500 each. 3, Kellan and Carson Johnson, Casper, Wyo., 8.6, $1,000 each. 4, Chaz Kananen, Pocatello, Idaho, and Colby Siddoway, Honeyville, Utah, 500 each. 

Steer Wrestling: 1, Adam Musil, Crescent, Okla., 7.5 seconds, $2,000. 2, Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas, 7.6, $1,500. 3, Cody Harmon, Dublin, Texas, 8.5, $1,000. 4, Talon Roseland, Marshalltown, Iowa, 8.9, $500. 

Barrel Racing: 1, Tarryn Lee, St. David, Ariz., 17.56, $2,353. 2, Megan McLeod Sprague, Marsing, Idaho, 17.93, $1,765. 3, Summer Kosel, Glenham, S.D. 18.0, $1,176. 4, Kelly Yates, Pueblo, Colo., 18.08, $588. 

Bull Riding: 1, Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa, 88.5 points on Universal Rodeo’s Big Bank, $2,397. 2, Reid Oftedalh, Raymond, Minn., 87.5, $1,797. 3, Tyler Bingham, Howell, Utah, 87, $1,198. 4, (tie) Tyler Taylor, Stephenville, Texas, and Jake Gardner, Dawson Creek, British Columbia, Canada, 84.5, $299. 

Wild Horse Race: 1, Team Krening, $678. 

Cheyenne Frontier Days-Thunderbirds

