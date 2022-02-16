Cheyenne Get Ready! Grammy Winners Set To Play At The Lincoln!

The Lincoln has been killing it with their 2022 season. They already announced great acts like Gilbert Godfried, War, Orville Peck, Billy Bob Thorton & The Boxmasters, and now, Grammy winners Bone Thugs N' Harmony! This is the most exciting announcement since Baby Bash did a free show on the Plaza last year. I feel like this will at least match that energy at The Lincoln Saturday, June 25th.

It was quite the Valentine's Day announcement that The Lincoln gave us Monday and should be an awesome show coming up in late June. Hats off to The Lincoln for strong booking so far in 2022.

If you're looking for tickets to this show, they go on sale Friday, February 25th at 10 am. You can grab tickets from The Lincoln's website here. I don't think you'll want to miss this show. One of the points that The Lincoln made in their announcement is this:

Signed and nurtured by the legendary Eazy-E (founder of Ruthless Records), Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's brand of flowing, rolling, rapid-clip, harmonized rap - dubbed the "Cleveland Sound" - hit the top of the charts and never looked back. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is the only group that has worked with 2Pac, Notorious B.I.G., Eazy-E, and Big Pun while they were still alive. Greatest Hits Include (Over Half a BILLION Streams!):

They worked with 2Pac, Biggie, Eazy-E, and Big Pun while they were still alive? That's an incredible position to point out. Also, they won a Grammy. They don't just give those to anyone. This is going to be a legit concert, I can't wait to check it out in June.

People Who Don't Like Fun-One Star Reviews From Cheyenne Frontier Days A lot of complaining about the best 10 days of the year from people who don't live here.