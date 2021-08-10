Cheyenne- Laramie County Health Urges Public Indoor Mask Usage

The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department says the local COVID-19 transmission rate is high and is urging people to get vaccinated and wear face masks in indoor, public places.

The agency posted this statement and graphic on Facebook on Monday, August 9:

Laramie County! Here is a current look at where our community is for COVID-19. We are experiencing high spread in the community, so masks are recommended in public indoor spaces. Help stop the spread by getting yourself, family, and friends vaccinated against COVID-19. Let's work together to keep everyone safe!

COVID 19 cases have been surging around the country, mostly due to the newer Delta variant of the virus. While there are cases of people who have been vaccinated getting the virus, the overwhelming majority of people infected with the virus have not been vaccinated.

Less than 1 percent of people dying from the virus in the United States have been fully vaccinated, according to the Associated Press