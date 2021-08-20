Laramie County School District#1 School Year Face Mask Protocols

In a letter to parents posted on the Laramie County School District#1 website, the district says masks will be required on school buses (due to federal regulations) and recommended, but not required elsewhere.

The post includes the following:

''There is currently not a state or county mask order. Therefore, we’ve established the following start of school protocols with guidance from our health officials.

We highly recommend that students wear masks when the following social distancing cannot be maintained—

6 feet during athletics and activities. Masks will be recommended when 6-foot distance cannot be maintained, i.e., sitting on the bench. 4 feet when students are seated in the lunchroom. While in transition to and from the lunch table, masks will be recommended. 3 feet when students are in the classroom. Staff shall social distance 6 feet.

Masks will be required on district school buses per federal regulation. Athletic masking protocols will remain in place.

Bullying based on mask choice will not be tolerated and will be handled according to our discipline matrix.

Parents should monitor their students for symptoms and keep them home from school if they are sick. Other safety measures will include enhanced cleaning and hand washing/sanitizing. We will continue to provide coordinated vaccine opportunities for families that are interested.

These protocols are in place to limit the number of students who would be quarantined by the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department if an exposure were to occur. Although we are most familiar with COVID-19 quarantine, the health department would also use this practice if our community were to see an outbreak of measles or any other communicable disease.

Extensive quarantining in our schools would not only be devastating to the health and well-being of our students and families but to our community’s economy.

Parents who wish may also consider checking out Cheyenne Virtual School as an option.''

The letter also says the situation will be evaluated every two weeks.

