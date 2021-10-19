Larimer County Issues Indoor Face Mask Mandate Starting Wednesday

The Larimer County Public Health and Environment Department has issued a public health order mandating the wearing of face masks in indoor public spaces.

The mandate orders that people wear facemasks regardless of vaccination status.

The order takes effect at noon tomorrow [October 20]. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page:

Due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 on our local hospital ICU capacity, our department has issued a Public Health Order requiring that masks be worn in all public indoor spaces in Larimer County, effective Wednesday, October 20 at noon.

A press release posted on the page clarifies the order: "The order requires mask-wearing in all public indoor spaces for all individuals 3 years and older regardless of vaccination status."

The post says of the duration of the order:

"The order will continue until Larimer County has met four required metrics (below) that constitute a “medium” risk score level per our Larimer County COVID-19 Dashboard for 21 consecutive days, or until it is extended, rescinded, superseded, or amended in writing by the Larimer County Public Health Director.

< 65 COVID patients in the Larimer County hospitals;

Intensive Care Unit utilization at less than 90% of usual and customary levels;

A Larimer County 7-Day Case Rate per 100k of < 300;

A Larimer County 7-Day Test Positivity Rate of < 10%."

[gallery galleryid="98:522562" gallerytitle="A Look Back At Cheyenne's Worst October Snow Storms"