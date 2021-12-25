Cheyenne, Laramie Face Christmas Winter Weather Advisories

Cheyenne and Laramie are both getting a white Christmas in 2021 as both communities and other areas of southeast Wyoming are seeing significant snowfall, although the snow is expected to taper off somewhat later in the day.

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this weather statement early Christmas morning:

615 AM December 25th – Areas between Cheyenne and Laramie will be waking up to a White Christmas this morning. Periods of heavy snow will continue through mid-morning before tapering off by noon. Total snow accumulations will generally range from 1 to 3 inches, but isolated higher amounts are possible. Please use extra caution this morning and allow plenty of time to reach your destination. The snow and blowing snow will reduce the visibility to less than ј mile at times. For road conditions across Wyoming, refer to www.wyoroad.info. The most up-to-date forecast can be found at www.weather.gov/CYS