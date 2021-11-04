Cheyenne Local Has Great Showing In World Series Of Poker Event

Rich Dixon of Cheyenne made a great time of his participation in the World Series Of Poker event in Las Vegas yesterday for the $600 Deepstack Championship. Dixon at one point was in first place and chip leader, which would have earned him a prize of $252,491 and a gold bracelet. While he fell from first to fifth, he still isn't going home empty-handed, he earned nearly $70,000 for coming in fifth place. Not too shabby!

While he didn't quite get to where he probably wanted to be in the championship, this great showing and others have made him the top earner in the state of Wyoming for the All-Time Money List. Now, that is really impressive!

Get our free mobile app

It's really impressive that one of the top poker players in the country comes from Wyoming, and even from Cheyenne. It seems like we have some great players coming from the state, especially with the big winner from a couple of weeks ago, when a Torrington resident brought home over $50k!

Congrats again to Rich on his great showing in Las Vegas, it's really great to see Wyoming be put on the map. Hopefully, he gets to leave Vegas with more than he went with and he's able to get one of those fun drinks that people wear around their necks when they walk down the strip. That's the real dream.

KEEP READING: 10 classic board games that will take you way back