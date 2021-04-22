Victim Identified in Torrington Homicide Investigation

Police say a 20-year-old Torrington woman is dead following a Tuesday morning crime spree in the community.

Police say it all started around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday when firefighters were called to a blaze in the 300 block of E. Valley Road, later suspected to be arson.

"While the Torrington Volunteer Fire Department was working to control the fire, additional information was received by our officers that was suspicious in nature," police said on Facebook Tuesday.

Police followed up on the information and ultimately found Madison Shana Cook dead in the 1300 block of E. 17th Avenue.

"While officers were working at that scene, a stolen vehicle was reported in the 1700 block of E. C Street," police said. "The vehicle was subsequently located with assistance from the Goshen County Sheriff's Department."

According to the sheriff's website, 32-year-old Sean Logan Pettus, identified as Cook's husband on Facebook, was arrested later that morning on suspicion of felony motor vehicle theft, but police have yet to identify him as the suspect they took into custody.

When asked Thursday if his office had filed any other charges against Pettus other than the theft charge, County Attorney Eric Boyer said, "not yet."

Police continue to investigate Cook's death and are asking anyone with information who hasn't spoken with an investigator to call Detective Wakamatsu at (307) 532-7001.

READ MORE: