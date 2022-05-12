Cheyenne McDonald’s Playground is Open For Kids to Enjoy

It's been a minute since kids could experience playgrounds to the full level of enjoyment given the pandemic and everything that has transpired through shutdowns and things of that nature. However, it's great that things have since opened back up overall and it's that much better that playgrounds, especially indoor playgrounds are now fully accessible. That happens to be the case at one of the McDonald's locations in Cheyenne.

With playgrounds accessible, it definitely takes a load off of parents with so many youngsters wanting to venture around in the simple act of placing an order at a fast food establishment. It's an issue that every parent has had to deal with since the start of 2020 and it certainly hasn't been an easy one to overcome, no matter where it's been in the country. However, that doesn't seem to be an issue now as the McDonald's on Lincolnway has fully opened up their playground.

Lincolnway McDonald's Playground

Since the start of the pandemic, it seems like the ice cream is working at McDonald's more than the playground has been available and that should be very telling, given the relative non-availability of how often an ice cream machine is working at McDonald's.

But, at least one of the most frequented McDonald's locations throughout the city now has an available playground so kids can enjoy the traditional experience at the fast food restaurant and parents have a few moments to let their kids run off their ever-existent energy. It's a sense of relief for some parents anyway.

Kids can enjoy the indoor 'Playlplace' at McDonald's on Lincolnway in Cheyenne. Enjoy it, parents. If you're lucky, you might even get a two-for if the ice cream machine is working!

