Cheyenne NWS: 65 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued high wind warnings for southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle for today, tonight, and into Friday. The agency issued a weather statement this morning which included the following:

Here are the current weather event impact highlights:

Strong winds expected to develop later this morning across Carbon and Albany Counties, spreading east across the Laramie Range late afternoon and into the northern Nebraska Panhandle this evening. High Wind Warnings in effect for most areas.

Hot and dry across southeast Wyoming today with temperatures in the mid 80s to low 90s. Afternoon humidity below 10 percent for many areas, leading to critical fire weather conditions for much of southeast Wyoming in combination with these strong winds.

Dry line from the very dry air pushes out into the Nebraska Panhandle late afternoon and early evening, serving as the focusing mechanism for severe thunderstorms. A Slight Risk and Enhanced Risk area has been identified by the Storm Prediction Center for the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon and evening

The weather service additionally posted this information on its website:

High Wind Warnings are in effect for portions of south-central Wyoming west of the Laramie Range beginning at 10 AM Thursday morning, including along Interstate 80 near Arlington and Elk Mountain. Wind gusts up to 65 MPH will be possible. The high wind threat will expand to along and east of the Laramie Range beginning 6 PM Thursday evening, including Vedauwoo, Cheyenne, Wheatland, and Douglas. 45-55 MPH wind gusts are expected late Thursday night in the Nebraska Panhandle with areas along the Pine Ridge in the northern Panhandle possibly seeing wind gusts up to 60 MPH. Winds will lighten up headed into Friday morning for most of the region. Use caution if traveling, especially if driving light/high profile vehicles or towing a trailer. For road conditions refer to wyoroad.info for Wyoming and dot.nebraska.gov for Nebraska. Additionally with the strong winds and dry conditions, near-critical fire danger is expected Thursday across Carbon and Albany Counties in Wyoming. Burning of any kind is strongly discouraged.