Cheyenne NWS: Expect Windy Conditions, Some Snow Today

It isn't expected to develop into any kind of major storm, but the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning southeast residents to expect a cold, windy day with some snow accumulations possible, especially at higher elevations today [Jan. 14].

The agency posted this statement on its website:

Looking at a cold day and night across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle with mostly clouds skies. Scattered snow showers have developed across the region and will continue this morning with light snow accumulation possible, mainly in the higher terrain. Additionally, windy conditions are expected over the Nebraska Panhandle today with gusts to 55 MPH possible. Check weather.gov/cys for the latest local forecast!