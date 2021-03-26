Cheyenne NWS Predicts Snow, Rain For SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is predicting snow above 6,000 feet with rain and snow mixed at lower elevations for southeast Wyoming on Friday.
The agency posted this statement:
A surface cold front will slowly move south into Colorado today. Scattered to numerous showers, mainly snow above 6000 feet, will develop late this morning and continue through this afternoon. Light snow accumulation and travel impacts possible with the heaviest snow showers west of Interstate 25 into this evening. A few rumbles of thunder are also expected along the Interstate 80 corridor this afternoon.
