Cheyenne NWS: Snow Today, Blowing Snow, 65 MPH Winds Wednesday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning southeast Wyoming residents to expect two waves of winter weather today and tomorrow.

First of all, it looks like snow will continue through much of the day today in the region. Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, and all of Laramie County remain under a winter weather advisory through 5 p.m.

The second wave on Wednesday will include winds of up to 65 mph, causing blowing snow and poor travel conditions. The weather service posted this statement on its website early this morning:

Hazardous weather will come in two waves today through Wednesday. First, Winter Weather Advisories continue through 5 PM today before snow tapers off. Westerly winds will then begin to increase Wednesday morning with High Wind Watches in effect from 5 AM through 5 PM Wednesday. Wind gusts to 65 mph are possible at Arlington/Elk Mountain, as well as the I-80 Summit between Cheyenne and Laramie, as well as Bordeaux on Interstate 25. These strong winds will combine with today's snowfall to create areas of blowing snow much of Wednesday. Stay tuned to later updates in the forecast and plan accordingly.

