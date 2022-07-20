NWS Cheyenne: Hot, Dry Weather Will Stick Around Through Friday

Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle won't be seeing any relief from the hot, dry weather anytime soon.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says continued above-average temperatures with mostly sunny skies and low humidity are expected to stick around through the end of the work week.

"A few isolated showers or storms may develop mostly in the higher terrain, but wetting rains are unlikely," the NWS said.

Get our free mobile app

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 2 p.m. this afternoon to 8 p.m. this evening for portions of east central Wyoming, with wind gusts up to 30 mph possible.

weather.gov/cys weather.gov/cys loading...

5AM 7/20 – A Red Flag Warning has been issued for portions of east central Wyoming covering 2-8PM today. While winds will be lighter than yesterday, humidity remains low and breezy conditions could still support rapid fire spread.

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 240 AM MDT Wed Jul 20 2022 ...RED FLAG WARNING FOR GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY WEDNESDAY FOR PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL WYOMING... WYZ417-418-202145- /O.NEW.KCYS.FW.W.0012.220720T2000Z-220721T0200Z/ Niobrara/Lower Elevations of Converse/Thunder Basin National Grassland- Middle North Platte River Basin/Niobrara and Converse High Plains- 240 AM MDT Wed Jul 20 2022 ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 417 AND 418... The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 417.Fire weather zone 418. * WIND...Northwest to north-northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph possible. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

The NWS says closer-to-normal temperatures and rain chances will return this weekend.

weather.gov/cys weather.gov/cys loading...

5AM 7/20 – 5-Day Outlook – Hot and dry weather continues through the end of the work week. Expect continued above average temperatures with mostly sunny skies and low humidity. Fire danger remains very high! A few isolated showers or storms may develop mostly in the higher terrain, but wetting rains are unlikely. The pattern will start to change this weekend, with temperatures starting to cool down closer to normal and greater chances for precipitation will return to the forecast.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.