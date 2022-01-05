Cheyenne NWS Warns Of Possible ‘Near Blizzard Conditions’

fotokostic

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning of possible ''near- blizzard conditions" in southeast Wyoming this afternoon [1-5] and into Thursday morning.

The agency posted this statement on its website earlier today:

Snow will increase in coverage and intensity across much of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle today, becoming heavy at times later this morning through this evening. Periods of snow will likely persist through late tonight with significant accumulations possible for some areas. Strong winds are also expected for areas west of the Laramie Range, with near blizzard conditions possible especially around Arlington and Elk Mountain. Numerous Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect through Thursday. Most areas In the pink shading can expect 5-10 inches of snow over the next 24 hours with potential for localized totals approaching or exceeding one foot near Chugwater and Wheatland. A sharp gradient in snowfall totals will exist from north to south across Laramie County, and uncertainty still exists regarding the southern extent of the heaviest snowfall currently expected to be just north of Cheyenne. Totals could differ by several inches over just a few miles. Finally, very heavy snowfall is expected in the mountains with up to 3 feet of accumulation expected in the Snowys and Sierra Madres through Thursday afternoon! Outdoor recreation will be extremely dangerous to those caught unprepared for severe winter conditions over the next 24-36 hours. Expect very cold temperatures to filter into the region late tonight into Thursday with widespread wind chills as low as 20 to 30 degrees below zero. Travelers and recreationalists should plan accordingly today and tomorrow. Check road conditions by dialing 511 or visiting wyoroad.info or 511.Nebraska.gov.