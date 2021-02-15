‘Cheyenne Pack & Ship’ Now Open to the Community

Cheyenne's Jeff and Dershie Barber have opened a new local business that specializes in packaging and shipping for the immediate Cheyenne community. Cheyenne Pack & Ship is officially open to the public for business.

Jeff, along with his wife, Dershie, have both been around the packaging and shipping industry for 20 years and according to Wyoming News Now, Jeff has had the dream of serving the local community with his own business that would focus on local customer service. His tenure around the business has helped him learn the ins and outs of the industry and now Jeff wants there to be a good feeling of the friendly buyer-seller relationship for anyone that comes into Cheyenne Pack & Ship.

The small business feel and friendly atmosphere is what the Barbers hope stands out for customers. The prices at Cheyenne Pack & Ship will be different from those at any sort of corporate store while they promise to have the newest and best quality packing and shipping services and business. The slogan for the new business is 'Big and small, we pack and ship it all'.

The new business will provide shipping services from UPS, USPS, FedEx, DHL, and they are also an authorized Amazon pickup location. Cheyenne Pack & Ship will ship anything you need to be shipped to any part of the world. Mailbox services will also be available for corporate clients needing a Wyoming address. The mailbox services are also available for Wyoming residents that are in need of an alternate delivery point.

Jeff and Dershie hope to promote Wyoming and western values through their business while displaying honestly, integrity, and professionalism. Cheyenne Pack & Ship is located at 3901 E. Pershing Blvd, Suite B in Cheyenne.