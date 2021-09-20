It's that time of the year, we're narrowing down the month of September, so that means we're getting so much closer to the spooky season. Cheyenne's very own paranormal group, PHOG(Paranormal Hunting And Observation Group) is set to do a lecture at the upcoming Dickens Horror Film Festival in Longmont. This should be an awesome lecture, the team from PHOG is incredibly knowledgeable on all things paranormal.

I was able to get a sneak peek of what Jose' and Angel from PHOG will be speaking on. Typically, Jose will lecture on Mexican folklore, but this time, the theme is Creatures of the Americas, dealing with shapeshifters and other things. Jose' will also be in on a roundtable discussion on why fear is used in entertainment.

If I have you on the hook for wondering what their lecture will be like, here's a recent video from Jose at a conference talking about Mexican folklore. This will make the hair raise on your arm. At least, it did me.

If you're interested in the Dickens Horror Film Festival that's going to be in Longmont, the show will take place Saturday, October 16th from 11am to 11pm. Tickets are 50 dollars for the day, but right now, you can get two for the price of one if you're wanting to check out all the fun.

All in all, the team from PHOG is great at what they do, they're very knowledgeable and will be worth the trip down to Longmont to catch their lecture, or, you can get a virtual ticket and check it out online.

