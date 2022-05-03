Cheyenne To Hold Fridays On The Plaza Lineup Release Party

Who is ready to party? This guy is, for sure. We've waited a long, what 8 months for Fridays On The Plaza to return? While we have no idea when Fridays On The Plaza will kick off in Cheyenne, we're getting a taste of what we have to look forward to this Friday, May 6th from 12 pm to 2 pm.

What is going to happen during the Fridays On The Plaza Lineup Release?

Well, there is going to be food! Yes, take your lunch hour on the road and head to the Downtown Depot Plaza for several food trucks.

What food trucks will be at the Fridays On The Plaza Lineup Release?

Chicago Dog

G-Licious Catering

La Barata Taqueria

Ninnis Sweets

We have a whole lineup of food trucks to give us a taste of what every Friday is going to be like this Summer. Are these your favorites? Have you had any of these food trucks? If these are going to be weekly staples of Fridays On The Plaza, one or more will probably become your new favorite.

Get our free mobile app

Will there be any giveaways at the Fridays On The Plaza Lineup Release?

YES! They have gift bags for the first 100 people that make their way down to the Downtown Depot Friday afternoon. Make sure you get your Friday lunch hour early so you don't miss out. Now, I have no idea what they're putting in the bags, but I can tell you that it's probably going to be something good. Take a look at the bags they're filling up here.

Those bags look pretty cool, right?

Well, now I'm pumped for Friday and ready for this week to hurry up so we can get a taste of what the Summer will hold for us.

Look! Cheyenne Frontier Days AIRBNB Prices Starting To Balloon CFD AIRBNB prices are on the rise. Check out this beautiful AIRBNB going for 2 grand a night.