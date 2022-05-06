The only thing better than food trucks on the Depot Plaza in beautiful weather is the lineup that was announced for Fridays On The Plaza this summer. Get ready for the best Summer ever as this year's summer music festival is packed with some heavy hitters. And as in heavy hitters, they're heavy hit makers.

After a full tease on social media for a week, the wait was definitely worth it. This is going to be one of those occasions where you can call someone out for complaining that there is nothing to do(which is usually inaccurate anyway) because we're going to party all summer long.

Here's the full lineup for this year's Fridays On The Plaza

6/03 Jalan Crossland with The Low Road

6/10 Flatfoot 56 with The Bryne Brothers

6/17 Red Jumpsuit Apparatus with Amber Pacific

6/24 Dragondeer With Motherfolk

7/01 Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts with Extra Gold

7/08 Ayron Jones with The Catcalls

7/15 Mystery Skulls with Sensei

7/16 Twista with Petey Pablo & DJ Sammy G

7/22 The Josephines with Jimm Keith & Freeway Soul

7/27 Boogie Machine with Mike Morris

7/29 Nappy Roots with Real Deal Music

8/05 Kash'd Out with Josh Gonzales

8/12 Rozzi with Holdfast

8/19 Jeremiah Tall with Dirty Grass Players

8/26 Jocelyn & Chris with The Patti Fiasco

Whew! That's a lineup! Just look at that! There are some hitmakers in there like Nappy Roots, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Petey Pablo, and Twista! Some returning acts of note are the Josephines who was incredible last year, they played in the rain and it felt like that time Bush played in the rain at one of the Woodstock.

I hope you're as excited for this summer as I am. Let's party!

