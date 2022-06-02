Wyoming Artist To Headline Tomorrow’s Fridays On The Plaza

Tomorrow is the day we've all been waiting for, the first Fridays On The Plaza for the 2022 season. This season is going to be special. The amount of talent that is going to hit the Depot all summer long is really impressive. It's an incredibly wide variety of different artists each week. Kudos to the City of Cheyenne for putting this on each week during the summer to entertain us. Especially with some of the big names we have to look forward to.

This week, we have some local flavor to look forward to, at least in the sense that the headliner this week is a Wyoming native from Ten Sleep. Of course, I'm talking about Jalan Crossland. He is accompanied by The Low Road as his openers. Let's take a deep dive into both acts so you'll be ready for tomorrow night.

Jalan Crossland

This guy can play some music. He's won awards for his guitar playing and he's also well known for his banjo playing. As I mentioned earlier, he's from Ten Sleep, so we'll get to feel the Wyoming influence from his music. Let's take a look at a couple of his tracks.

Man, he shreds the banjo.

I love his sound. This is going to be an incredible first show for Fridays On The Plaza tomorrow night. Let's take a look at his openers.

The Low Road

The Low Road is a Denver-based bluegrass band. Their style will really get you ready for Jalan Crossland. I'd go as far as saying that they make a great pairing. Here, take a look.

Now the only thing you have to do is get through work today and tomorrow and you'll be ready to see some great acts for FREE at the Depot Plaza, kicking off at 5:30.

Welcome back, summer.

