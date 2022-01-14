Cheyenne Poker Player Piling Up The Chips Again In A Tournament

Cheyenne local and professional poker player, Rich Dixon is at it again. He's entered in the "Stairway To Millions 2022" $1,000 No-Limit Hold Em' event. And to say he's doing quite well is an understatement. While he didn't secure first place, he did come in second, earning a cool $19,000!

Mr. Dixon started the day as the chip leader but wasn't quite able to hold onto his lead and fell to second to Daniel Sepoil. Sepoil netted $28,500.

Here's the skinny from PGT.com.

Sepiol entered the final day fourth in chips. He maneuvered his way to three-handed play against Joseph Cheong and Rich Dixon. Dixon had started the day as the chip leader. Sepiol first knocked out Cheong in third place, and then he made quick work of Dixon to seal the deal. Dixon won $19,000 and Cheong won $15,200, with both of those payouts also including entry to Stairway To Millions Event #2: $2,150 NL Hold’em.

It's great to see Mr. Dixon making headlines again as a top poker player in the country. It's especially awesome that he's from Cheyenne. It really does give us a reason to cheer for someone in an event we may or may not follow because of local ties.

It's fun to see that he placed higher than 26 other players in the tournament. Here's to hoping that his next trip out, he can take a table and bring home the win. I'm sure he'd like the extra cash, too! Meanwhile, we'll all keep a watchful eye for his next time out to see him represent Cheyenne in his winning ways.

