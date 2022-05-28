Public Asked To Watch For Missing Cheyenne Juvenile

Canva/Cheyenne Police Department Canva/Cheyenne Police Department loading...

The Cheyenne Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a juvenile girl who has been missing since Friday morning.

That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page.

According to the post:

Samantha Bolejack left her home in Cheyenne around 8 a.m. this morning and her whereabouts are unknown. She was last seen wearing a white zip up sweatshirt with the number 23 and Roman numerals XXIII, blue Capri style pants, and white shoes. She has nose piercings and an eye brow piercing. If you know Samantha’s whereabouts, please contact the dispatch center at 307-637-6525 and reference case number 22-32091.