Cheyenne Police Need Help Finding 13-Year-Old Runaway

3/20/22 UPDATE:

Cheyenne police say Willow has been located.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old runaway.

According to a department Facebook post, Tyrian Willow was last seen near the 100 block of W. 9th Street headed toward S. Greeley Highway.

Willow is 5-foot-2, weighs 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans and a black and white hoodie.

Anyone with information on Willow's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525.

