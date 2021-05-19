Cheyenne Police Ask For Public Help In Finding Missing Woman

Cheyenne Police are looking for Aniston Holt, according to a post on the CPD Facebook page.

The information was posted early Wednesday morning, and reads as follows:

Missing Person- Aniston Holt was last seen at her residence on Converse Avenue, during the early morning hours of 05-19-21. Holt has long brown hair with purple tips and brown eyes. Holt may still be in the Cheyenne area or possibly headed to Laramie , Wyoming.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact the Cheyenne Police Department 307-637-6525.