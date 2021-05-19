Cheyenne Police Ask For Public Help In Finding Missing Woman
Cheyenne Police are looking for Aniston Holt, according to a post on the CPD Facebook page.
The information was posted early Wednesday morning, and reads as follows:
Missing Person- Aniston Holt was last seen at her residence on Converse Avenue, during the early morning hours of 05-19-21. Holt has long brown hair with purple tips and brown eyes. Holt may still be in the Cheyenne area or possibly headed to Laramie, Wyoming.
If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact the Cheyenne Police Department 307-637-6525.