Cheyenne Police Asking For Public’s Help In Finding Runaway

The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy.

That's according to a post on the CPD Facebook page. According to the post, Duante Compton is 5'8 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black hat, grey sweatpants, and black Air Force 1 tennis shoes.

He also wears braces.

Anyone with information about Duante's whereabouts is being asked to call police dispatch at 307-636-6525.